An Achilles heel shared by plants and animals

The biomolecule diphthamide is essential for the proper formation of proteins in cells. When humans are infected with diphtheria, diphthamide is altered by the diphtheria toxin so that life-threatening complications can arise as a consequence of an impaired formation of proteins. Up to now, diphthamide was only known to occur in animals and fungi. A research team has now demonstrated that the biomolecule also occurs in plants.

