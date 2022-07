Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 13:40 Hits: 0

Cancellations, short staffing and lost baggage currently make flying a nightmare. In Europe, trains are set to become a faster, more reliable and climate-friendly alternative.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/high-speed-rail-to-displace-flights-amid-airport-chaos/a-62483242?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss