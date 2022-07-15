Congress’s Failure to Invest in Clean Energy, Jobs, Justice Puts Our Children’s Health Future At Risk

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 17:20 Hits: 3

Written by Dominique Browning

I’m outraged that the Democrats in Congress cannot get a deal on urgent and historic climate investments from Congress. This is a devastating failure led by Senator Manchin, who decided investing in a habitable future for our children was not a priority. President Biden: During your campaign you called climate change “an existential threat.” Generations of Americans—young and old, new voters and seasoned voters—responded to your message. And now what? Now is the time to use every tool at your disposal.

Mom Clean Air Force calls on President Biden to act in accordance with the urgency of the climate crisis, and use your executive powers on the fastest possible timeline to reduce the climate pollution that is directly threatening our children’s health and future.”

Tell the Senate: Support Commonsense Climate Investments

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/congresss-failure-to-invest-in-clean-energy-jobs-justice-puts-our-childrens-health-future-at-risk/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=congresss-failure-to-invest-in-clean-energy-jobs-justice-puts-our-childrens-health-future-at-risk