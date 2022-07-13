Uncharted genetic territory offers insight into human-specific proteins

Articles

An international research consortium brings together 7,200 segments of the human genome that are virtually unexplored and presents a roadmap for integrating them into human genome databases. Much of this uncharted territory is thought to code for proteins, and could hold information about what sets humans apart from other animals. The new study paves the way for brand-new research avenues into human health and disease.

