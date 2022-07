Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

A novel three-dimensional model of the fluid stored deep in Earth's crust along the Cascadia Subduction Zone provides new insight into how the accumulation and release of those fluids may influence seismic activity in the region.

