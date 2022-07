Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

Some species of birds in North America have not fully adjusted their distributions in response to ongoing climate change. The places these birds live have become more decoupled from their optimal climate conditions, while other features of the environment become more constraining. This trend of climate decoupling is more pronounced for habitat specialists and for species declining in abundance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220714145036.htm