Bacteria in donor organs complicate immune response after transplantation

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 18:51 Hits: 4

Organ transplant recipients take life-long immunosuppressive drugs to prevent their bodies from mounting an immune response against the donated organ, yet a substantial number of them still reject the organs. A new study shows that transplant recipients also mount an immune response against commensal bacteria in the organ graft, adding to the immune response against the genetic makeup of the tissue and reducing the effectiveness of immunosuppressive drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220714145149.htm