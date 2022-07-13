The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Underwater glove puts octopus' abilities on the hand of humans

A team of researchers has developed an octopus-inspired glove capable of securely gripping objects underwater. This is significant because humans aren't naturally equipped to thrive underwater. There are critical times when this becomes a liability. Rescue divers, underwater archeologists, bridge engineers, and salvage crews all use their hands to extract people and objects from water, and some of those removals suffer damage if subjected to an iron grip.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220713143939.htm

