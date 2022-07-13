Underwater glove puts octopus' abilities on the hand of humans

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 18:39 Hits: 2

A team of researchers has developed an octopus-inspired glove capable of securely gripping objects underwater. This is significant because humans aren't naturally equipped to thrive underwater. There are critical times when this becomes a liability. Rescue divers, underwater archeologists, bridge engineers, and salvage crews all use their hands to extract people and objects from water, and some of those removals suffer damage if subjected to an iron grip.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220713143939.htm