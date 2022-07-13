The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A robot learns to imagine itself

Researchers have created a robot that is able to learn a model of its entire body from scratch, without any human assistance. In a new study, the researchers demonstrate how their robot created a kinematic model of itself, and then used its self-model to plan motion, reach goals, and avoid obstacles in a variety of situations. It even automatically recognized and then compensated for damage to its body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220713143941.htm

