The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

500-million-year-old fossilized brains of stanleycaris prompt a rethink of the evolution of insects and spiders

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Scientists revealed new research based on a cache of fossils that contains the brain and nervous system of a half-billion-year-old marine predator from the Burgess Shale called Stanleycaris. Stanleycaris belonged to an ancient, extinct offshoot of the arthropod evolutionary tree called Radiodonta, distantly related to modern insects and spiders. These findings shed light on the evolution of the arthropod brain, vision, and head structure.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220708123631.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version