Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 17:53 Hits: 3

While more and more pathogens have developed biofilms that protect them from being eradicated by antibiotics, fewer classes of antibiotics are being developed. Researchers decided to go in a different direction and investigated a phytochemical derived from cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli that breaks down the biofilm.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220711135337.htm