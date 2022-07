Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 18:32 Hits: 2

During sperm production, an enormous amount of DNA has to be packed into a very small space without breaking anything. A central role is played by certain proteins around which the DNA thread is wrapped -- the protamines. A recent study provides new insights into this important mechanism.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220711143222.htm