Insect-eating plants have fascinated biologists for more than a century, but how plants evolved the ability to capture and consume live prey has largely remained a mystery. Now,scientists have investigated the molecular basis of plant carnivory and found evidence that it evolved from mechanisms plants use to defend themselves.

