Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 22:23 Hits: 2

Fossil research has revealed an exquisite merger of art and science: a long-stemmed flower of a newly described plant species encased in a 30-million-year-old tomb together with a parasitic wasp.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220711182312.htm