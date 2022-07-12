The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

3D printing nickel single crystals using laser additive manufacturing technology

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Engineers have succeeded in fabricating a nickel single crystal with only a very few crystalline defects by irradiating nickel powder with a large-radius, flat-top laser beam (i.e., a laser beam whose intensity is uniform across a cross-section of the beam). This technique may be used to fabricate a wide variety of single-crystalline materials, including heat-resistant materials for jet engines and gas turbines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220712141244.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version