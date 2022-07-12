Space rocket junk could have deadly consequences unless governments act

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 18:13 Hits: 4

The re-entry of abandoned stages of rockets left in orbit from space launches have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade, according to a new study. Researchers say governments need to take collective action and mandate that rocket stages are guided safely back to Earth after their use, which could increase the cost of a launch, but potentially save lives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220712141300.htm