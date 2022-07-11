The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Worms as model for personalized medicine

Using four unrelated strains of the microscopic nematode C. elegans originating from different parts of the world, a group of worm biologists have developed a model system to study individual differences in metabolism. This advancement represents a potentially important step toward 'personalized' or 'precision' medicine, a relatively new discipline that tailors dietary advice and disease treatment to an individual's own genome sequence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220711135335.htm

