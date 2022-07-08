The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Functioning of antibodies in autoimmune encephalitis deciphered

Using a state-of-the-art method, researchers have succeeded for the first time at unraveling the effects of autoimmune antibodies, that are directed against the brain, in detail at the atomic level. To this end, they studied two antibodies that dock to so-called GABA-A receptors in one variant of autoimmune encephalitis. Their findings on the structural mechanisms are an important step towards the development of effective therapies -- and they also pave the way for further promising investigations using the new method.

