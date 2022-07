Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 13:56 Hits: 1

Microglia, a type of central nervous system cell, is primarily responsible for neuronal death in Leigh Syndrome and the neurological symptoms related to this mitochondrial disease, according to a new study carried out in a mouse model.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220708095647.htm