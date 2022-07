Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 16:36 Hits: 3

Liquids are more difficult to describe than gases or crystalline solids. Researchers have now mapped the potential energy surfaces of water molecules in liquid water under ambient conditions. The work contributes to a better understanding of the chemistry of water and in aqueous solutions.

