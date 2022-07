Articles

Published on Friday, 08 July 2022

Genome engineering using CRISPR offers novel solutions for controlling invasive alien species, but its efficiency for eradicating harmful vertebrates is yet to be tested. In a new study, researchers confirm that genetic biocontrols could rapidly eradicate animals like rats, mice and rabbits. Others -- like cats and foxes -- would, however, take a lot longer.

