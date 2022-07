Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 July 2022

Researchers have described seven new fern species from the rainforests of tropical America. Many of the species were uncovered as the by-product of ecological research: the species diversity in tropical forests is still so poorly known that field trips and herbarium work keep discovering previously unknown species.

