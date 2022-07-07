The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Understanding how microbiota thrive in their human hosts

Scientists have made substantial progress in understanding how gut bacteria succeed in their human hosts on a molecular level. They investigated how bacteria produce inositol lipids, substances vital for many cellular processes in humans and other eukaryotes but hitherto rarely observed in bacteria. The results indicate that inositol lipids have implications for the symbiosis between the bacteria and their hosts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220707100932.htm

