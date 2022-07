Articles

Increases in three climate factors -- temperature, rainfall, and ocean warming -- predicted mosquito population growth in Sri Lanka for the next one to six months, according to a new study. The findings can inform the design and timing of programs to limit the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.

