The beginning of life: The early embryo is in the driver's seat

One often thinks that the early embryo is fragile and needs support. However, at the earliest stages of development, it has the power to feed the future placenta and instructs the uterus so that it can nest. Using 'blastoids', in vitro embryo models formed with stem cells, scientists have shown that the earliest molecular signals that induce placental development and prepare the uterus come from the embryo itself.

