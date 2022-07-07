The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New insights about surface, structure of asteroid Bennu

When NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected samples from asteroid Bennu's surface in 2020, forces measured during the interaction provided scientists with a direct test of the poorly understood near-subsurface physical properties of rubble-pile asteroids. Now, a new study has characterized the layer just below the asteroid's surface as composed of weakly bound rock fragments containing twice the void space as the overall asteroid.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220707142419.htm

