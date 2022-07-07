The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Citizen scientist leads discovery of 34 ultracool dwarf binaries

How often do stars live alone? For brown dwarfs -- objects that straddle the boundary between the most massive planets and the smallest stars -- astronomers need to uncover more examples of their companions to find out. Ace citizen scientists have done just that by using the Astro Data Lab science platform at NSF's NOIRLab to discover 34 new ultracool dwarf binary systems in the Sun's neighborhood, nearly doubling the number of such systems known.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220707171852.htm

