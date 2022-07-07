A Key Step Toward Cleaner Transportation

WASHINGTON – A proposed rule today from the Department of Transportation would require states to measure the greenhouse gas emissions from their highway and transportation programs, and then come up with plans to reduce that harmful pollution.

Implementing these standards would help ensure the historic investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law are done right.

The following is a statement from Deron Lovaas, senior advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This commonsense proposal would help states and localities move toward a transportation system that’s equitable and clean. By measuring emissions and developing plans to cut them, states and localities can determine how to build a resilient and efficient transportation system that will serve us all for decades to come.

“With the passage of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, Congress gave us a historic opportunity to rebuild and reimagine our transportation system for the future. Implementing this proposed rule would help federal, state, and local agencies’ deliver on that promise.”

