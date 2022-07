Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 17:33 Hits: 3

Researchers have statistically validated a new method for assessing the antimicrobial efficacy of detergents and textile additives in domestic environments. The results reveal the validity of the new protocol, which has been presented to the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN) requesting it to become the European standard.

