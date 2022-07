Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 17:33 Hits: 2

Biologists have used population genomics to shed light on the evolution and consequences of a selfish genetic element known as Segregation Distorter (SD). The researchers report that SD has caused dramatic changes in chromosome organization and genetic diversity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220706133336.htm