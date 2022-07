Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 17:33 Hits: 3

A group of public health experts from several universities and organizations is urging adoption of a multi-layered approach when developing policies to mitigate the impact of gas and oil production operations. They lay out a framework for decision-making, which they say would facilitate the application of more public health protective measures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220706133341.htm