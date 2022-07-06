Using the power of the sun to roast green chile

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 19:31 Hits: 3

Roasting green chile is an important cultural touchstone for New Mexico, but it leads to a seasonal emission of approximately 7,800 metric tons of carbon dioxide -- the equivalent of driving 1,700 cars for a year. Sandia National Laboratories engineer Kenneth Armijo, who grew up on a chile farm in Sabinal, located between Albuquerque and Socorro, New Mexico, thought there was a 'greener' way to roast green chile. The results of his experiments roasting chile with concentrated sunlight will be shared at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers' conference on energy and sustainability next week.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220706153102.htm