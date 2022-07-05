The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Scientists look to the sky in effort to mitigate carbon problem

Category: Environment Hits: 6

A global research effort has assessed two promising technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. While still in the early stages of development, direct air carbon capture and sequestration (DAC) -- together with other carbon dioxide removal strategies -- are considered critical to achieving a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy by 2050 and limiting global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220705123941.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version