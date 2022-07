Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 16:39 Hits: 0

In a new finding that goes against current conservation paradigms, re-introducing wolves and other predators to our landscapes does not miraculously reduce deer populations, restore degraded ecosystems or significantly threaten livestock, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220705123947.htm