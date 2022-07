Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 23:41 Hits: 1

Nearly everyone can identify a pond, but what, exactly, distinguishes it from a lake or a wetland? A new study offers the first data-driven, functional definition of a pond and evidence of ponds' distinct ecological function, which could have broad implications for science and policy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220705194136.htm