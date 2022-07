Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 08:48 Hits: 0

Climate change could force billions to move by the end of the century, displaced by floods and rising sea levels. Instead of trying to prolong the inevitable, some communities are already adapting.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/as-floods-intensify-governments-consider-managed-retreat/a-61198376?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss