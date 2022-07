Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 22:53 Hits: 4

The plan from the Interior Department was released just one day after the Supreme Court issued a ruling sharply limiting EPA's power to curb pollution causing climate change.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/07/01/new-offshore-oil-and-gas-lease-sales-under-five-year-plan-00043838