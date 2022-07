Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 20:33 Hits: 3

Researchers are developing precision optical sensors for telescopes and observatories. The team has now improved the spectra resolution of their superconducting sensor, a major step in their ultimate goal: analyzing the composition of exoplanets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220701163301.htm