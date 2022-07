Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 20:00 Hits: 5

Researchers have discovered potential new drugs that target mitochondria in cancer cells. Their study in the journal Leukemia describes the compounds' potential for killing leukemia cells when administered by themselves or in combination with other chemotherapies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220630160035.htm