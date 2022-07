Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 19:23 Hits: 5

Large quantities of cyanide solution have spilled into the Karasu River in Turkey after a pipe carrying cyanide exploded in a gold mine. But experts say the mine has always caused heavy environmental damage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cyanide-spill-in-turkey-highlights-environmental-toll-of-mining/a-62293434?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss