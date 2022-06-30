NRDC Statement on Passage of the Plastic Pollution Producer Responsibility Act SB 54

SACRAMENTO – The California Legislature sent Senate Bill 54, the Plastic Pollution Producer Responsibility Act, to Governor Gavin Newsom for his signature. NRDC supports the bill now that it prohibits counting so-called "chemical recycling" as recycling, restricts shipment of material out of state, and requires certification of compliance for those materials, as well as includes fee structures that discourage the worst forms of toxic plastic materials. The final bill also gives CalRecycle greater oversight authority over the industry organization implementing key provisions of the bill than previous versions of the bill.

The following is a reaction from Victoria Rome, Director of California Government Affairs for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“NRDC was an early supporter of the ballot measure after trying unsuccessfully to achieve comprehensive plastics reduction through the legislature. The Assembly heard NRDC and environmental justice leaders’ concerns with prior versions of SB 54 and insisted on a stronger bill.

“We supported it once we felt confident that the bill provides more gains than the ballot initiative addressing plastic waste. While SB 54 supporters are encouraged by the protections it can provide, there is more work to be done to combat the proliferation of plastic products that litter our neighborhoods and harm communities. Plastic waste remains a huge problem created and perpetuated by the plastics industry. NRDC pledges to continue to prioritize the reduction of harmful plastic production and disposal and will continue to work with partners in doing so.”

