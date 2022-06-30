Supreme Court Deals EPA a Setback — But Not a Crippling Blow

Articles

Thursday, 30 June 2022

Written by Dominique Browning

Today the Supreme Court decided 6-3 to constrain EPA’s approach to regulating carbon emissions from power plants, one of the largest sources of climate-destabilizing pollution in the world.

This is a dangerous setback for our children, our families, and our communities, who are experiencing the impacts of climate change here and now, in every city, county, and state of our country. Any action that limits the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gasses should be concerning to all Americans. It’s all the more so for communities on the frontlines of air pollution who are disproportionately burdened. It also represents a flagrant disregard for what the science tells us about the scope of what must be done to rein in greenhouse gases.

Today’s decision limits the use of some of the most effective and affordable approaches to getting dangerous pollution under control. Although EPA’s authority now faces constraints, importantly the decision respects the authority of the EPA to cut carbon pollution. It is essential that EPA get to work quickly to limit carbon pollution from power plants — one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the US and the world.

Moms across the country call on EPA to act with urgency and speed to get limits of fossil-fuels power plants — and cars and trucks, oil and gas development, and industrial sources — on the books. EPA must remain true to its mission, to protect human health and the environment. Both are radically endangered by climate pollution, which is growing worse even as we experience the life-threatening and intensifying impacts of global warming.

More urgently, we demand that Congress and the President unify to address the climate pollution that is destabilizing the entire world.

Here are three things you can do today to speak out for climate action in the wake of this Supreme Court decision:

Call your Senators.We need to use every tool we’ve got to act on climate, and that includes making phone calls to Congress demanding commonsense investments in climate solutions. Call the White House. President Joe Biden must show leadership. He must direct EPA to act with urgency to limit climate pollution from power plants, and he must work with Congress to get climate investments passed. Attend a rally in your state. Moms Clean Air Force and our partners are organizing rallies in front of the Supreme Court and in cities across the country to demand action on climate at EPA and in Congress. Find a rally near you.

All evidence shows we must take action on climate pollution with the utmost urgency, and we have no time to wait. Your voice is essential in this moment to let our leaders know we need meaningful climate action at EPA and in Congress.

Tell the Senate: Support Commonsense Climate Investments

