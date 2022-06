Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 16:12 Hits: 2

In the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, the intensity and location of the oceanographic fronts that limit the gene connectivity among populations of marine crabs vary over time. These dynamic changes alter the gene structure of the populations of marine crabs of commercial and gastronomic interest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220629121209.htm