Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 15:34 Hits: 3

How can we increase the efficacy of vaccines used to protect against viral respiratory diseases such as influenza and COVID-19? Scientists are opening up new prospects in the field, with the triggering of memory B cells directly in the lungs looking to be a promising avenue. At present, the vaccines are administered intramuscularly and do not trigger the appearance of these cell populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220628113406.htm