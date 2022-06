Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 15:34 Hits: 4

Researchers compared maternal mortality data from 2018-March 2020, when the pandemic began, to April-December 2020. Overall, they found large increases in maternal death (33%) and late maternal deaths (41%) after March 2020 compared with before the pandemic, and conspicuous increases among Black and Hispanic mothers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220628113409.htm