Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

A chemical compound discovered in 2019 in Fairbanks' wintertime air accounts for a significant portion of the community's fine particulate pollution, according to new research that seeks to better understand the causes and makeup of the dirty air. The finding is the first measurement of how much hydroxymethanesulfonate, or HMS, is in Fairbanks' air.

