Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 20:59 Hits: 1

Physicians were 20 to 30 percent less likely to prescribe an analgesic during nightshifts (compared to daytime shifts) and prescribed fewer painkillers than were generally recommended by the World Health Organization, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220627165941.htm