The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Modeling historical biomass could be key to buffering climate change

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A new study paints a vivid image of how forests developed over centuries and contribute to Earth's carbon balance -- a crucial component to maintaining a steady global climate. The study reconstructed the natural pace and pattern of carbon storage in forests of the Midwestern United States over 10,000 years. The findings have the potential to shift ongoing debates about how landscapes can be managed to maximize carbon storage while meeting conservation goals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220623140539.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version