Modeling historical biomass could be key to buffering climate change

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 18:05 Hits: 4

A new study paints a vivid image of how forests developed over centuries and contribute to Earth's carbon balance -- a crucial component to maintaining a steady global climate. The study reconstructed the natural pace and pattern of carbon storage in forests of the Midwestern United States over 10,000 years. The findings have the potential to shift ongoing debates about how landscapes can be managed to maximize carbon storage while meeting conservation goals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220623140539.htm