Light traveling in a distorting medium can appear undistorted

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 15:54 Hits: 0

Researchers have made a new discovery on how light behaves in complex media, media that tends to distort light significantly. They demonstrated that 'distortion' is a matter of perspective, outlining a simple rule that applies to all light and a vast array of media, including underwater, optical fiber, transmission in the atmosphere and even through living biological samples. Their novel quantum approach to the problem resolves a standing debate on whether some forms of light are robust or not, correcting some misconceptions in the community.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220624115422.htm