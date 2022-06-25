The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Built infrastructure, hunting and climate change linked to huge migratory bird declines

New research shows how migratory birds are declining globally because of the way that humans have modified the landscape in recent decades. A total of 103 species of migrating birds were studied, including rapidly declining species like the turtle dove and the common cuckoo, using large-scale datasets. Advances in satellite imagery allowed the team to map threats across Europe, Africa and Western Asia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220624201515.htm

